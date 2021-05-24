State Begins Enforcement of Firework Laws

HYANNIS – The Massachusetts Department of Fire Services has begun coordinating with police departments across the state in enforcing laws regarding fireworks.

State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey reminded residents that bringing fireworks into Massachusetts, regardless of where they were purchased, is illegal.

He said police and fire departments will also work to intercept fireworks brought into the state.

Police and fire officials stated that they’re looking to address the impacts of fireworks this year, especially compared to 2020.

According to the Department of Fire Services, Boston alone saw firework-related residential complaints rise to more than 21,000 last year, an increase of over 1,500%.

The State Police’s bomb squad unit also responded to 63% more calls related to fireworks compared to 2019, and Ostroskey added that fires started by fireworks in the state grew at a 180% rate in 2020.