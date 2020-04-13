State Confirms 88 Additional COVID-19 Deaths

BOSTON-The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) confirmed an additional 88 deaths due to COVID-19 in a report released Monday afternoon, including one within Barnstable County.

There have now been a total of 844 confirmed fatalities in the state attributed to the novel coronavirus.

The victims confirmed Monday were between their 30s and 100s. The state clarified that the deaths occurred anytime within the past week, as far back as April 5.

The victim from Barnstable County was a female in their 90s. It is unknown if they had preexisting conditions or if they were hospitalized.

In terms of the number of victims and cases, a statement from the DPH read as follows: “There is day-to-day variability in cases reported by testing laboratories and no single day change is indicative of overall cases trends. Today’s case total reflects a change in data closeout time (from 12:30 p.m. daily to 10 a.m. daily). Data reported out after today will reflect all data reported between 10 a.m. and 10 a.m. the following day.”

According to the DPH, 122,049 Massachusetts residents have been tested, and 26,867 total positive cases have been confirmed. On Monday alone, 1,392 new positive cases were confirmed.

502 confirmed positive cases are within Barnstable County, according to the DPH, along with 12 in Dukes County and nine in Nantucket County.

