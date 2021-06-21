Job Gains Continue in Massachusetts

HYANNIS – Following a revision to the April unemployment rate of 6.4 percent, the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development reported that the state saw unemployment rates down 0.3 percentage points at 6.1 percent in May.

With a unemployment rate of 6.7 percent in March and a rate of 7.0 percent in February, May’s figures show that the state is continuing its steady gain jobs.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates, the state gained 9,200 jobs, following the previous month’s revised gain of 10,200 jobs.

The leisure and hospitality industry saw the largest gains, with 3,200 jobs added.

Education and health services followed after with 2,400 jobs added.

The state said that since December 2020, the Commonwealth has gained 91,800 jobs.

Compared to May of last year, during the COVID-19 pandemic, BLS estimates that the state has gained 357,700 jobs.

The May unemployment rate is still 0.3 percentage points higher than the national rate of 5.8 percent.