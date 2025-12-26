State demands lift on offshore wind stop

BARNSTABLE – State officials and Governor Maura Healey has issued a joint letter urging federal officials to immediately lift the stop work orders on five offshore wind projects, including Vineyard Wind off the coast of Martha’s Vineyard.

The letter is addressed to Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum, arguing that the Trump Administration’s recent freeze is raising energy costs and threatening jobs.

The Trump administration suspended leases for five large-scale offshore wind projects under construction on the East Coast due to what it said were national security risks identified by the Pentagon, including Vineyard Wind.

The pause gives the Interior Department, which oversees offshore wind, time to work with the Defense Department and other agencies to assess the possible ways to mitigate any security risks posed by the projects, the administration said.

The statement did not detail the national security risks.

It is the latest step the administration has taken to hobble offshore wind in its push against renewable energy sources.

It comes two weeks after a federal judge struck down President Donald Trump’s executive order blocking wind energy projects, calling it unlawful.

The statement called the move a pause but did not specify an end date.

The following is the full statement from Gov. Maura Healey’s office: