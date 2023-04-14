You are here: Home / NewsCenter / State Enacts Limits on Chatham Shellfishing

April 14, 2023

CHATHAM – The Massachusetts Department of Marine Fisheries has mandated that shellfishing will be limited within Chatham.

Due to the presence of paralytic shellfish poisoning–more commonly known as red tide–only blue mussels can be harvested at Chatham Harbor North and South, along with Pleasant Bay, Bassing Harbor, Crow’s Pond, Ryder’s Cove, and Muddy Creek.

Red tide is one kind of algae bloom that can be harmful to people and other animals or organisms. It can induce serious illnesses, making impacted shellfish dangerous to consume.

State officials noted that the shellfishing closure will be in effect until further notice. For more details, visit the town’s website by clicking here.

