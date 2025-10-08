State fire officials warn of risks of improper lithium-ion battery use

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

BOSTON – State officials have proclaimed this week, October 5-11, 2025, as Fire Protection Week as they promote safe charging practices in domestic spaces with the theme “Charge into Fire Safety: Lithium-Ion Batteries in Your Home”.

“This year’s Fire Prevention Week theme promotes the safe use, charging, and disposal of the lithium-ion batteries that power countless consumer devices in homes across the commonwealth,” said Governor Maura Healey.

“Lithium-ion batteries can pack a large amount of power into a very small device,” said State Fire Marshal Jon M. Davine. “This means that damaged or defective batteries can fail rapidly and violently. A lithium-ion battery fire can release sparks, flames, burning cells, and toxic, flammable gases.”

“I want to thank Governor Healey for bringing attention to the steps we can all take to protect ourselves and our young ones,” he said.

Recent studies indicate over 135 fires related to lithium-ion batteries occured in the state last year, a number believed to be an undercount.

Safety experts recommend checking labels for certification by independent labs such as UL or Intertek/ETL when buying products that use lithium-ion batteries, and to follow manufacturer guides for instructions on the safe use of each product.

Additionally, it is preferable to charge such devices on hard surfaces and unplug them or remove the battery when fully charged.

Improperly disposed batteries can create fire hazards when placed in household trash receptacles and recycling bins. Barnstable County offers numerous hazardous waste collection events each year where batteries can be safely recycled.

Safe battery recycling centers can also be found by clicking here.