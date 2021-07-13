You are here: Home / NewsCenter / State Gets More Federal Funding for Virus Testing

State Gets More Federal Funding for Virus Testing

July 13, 2021

BOSTON – Massachusetts has received additional funding for community-based coronavirus testing from the federal government.

Community testing in Massachusetts has led to the screening of many, including over 1 million students and school staff members, according to FEMA.

The federal agency has now made approximately $7.5 million available for the state’s Executive Office of Health and Human Services community testing plans in order to stay ahead of the COVID-19 curve.

Massachusetts officials have implemented community testing in favor of mass testing sites at places such as Gillette Stadium. The state has been tracking COVID’s spread through means such as the “Stop The Spread” program.

