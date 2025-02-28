You are here: Home / NewsCenter / State Gives Go-Ahead for DY to Plan Elementary School Replacement

February 28, 2025

YARMOUTH – State regulatory officials have given the Dennis-Yarmouth school district the green light to begin planning improvements for the Marguerite Small Elementary School.

Next will be a feasibility study requiring approval at town meeting. The approval has been long-awaited, with the district petitioning the state nine times on the replacement plan.

The school was built in 1965. 

Select Board Member Mark Forest thanked 1st Barnstable District State Representative Chris Flanagan and Cape and Islands state Senator Julian Cyr for their role pushing for the approval.

