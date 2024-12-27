D-Y Schools Invited To Mass School Building Authority

WEST YARMOUTH – The Dennis-Yarmouth Regional School District has received an invite into the Massachusetts School Building Authority Program.

The district says it is eager to take the next steps toward securing funding for much-needed improvements to Marguerite Small Elementary School.

The invitation initiates a 270-day period, which will commence on April 1st. The district says it is committed to working with the Town of Yarmouth and its residents to create a plan that addresses the school community’s evolving needs.

“We are incredibly proud of the hard work and dedication of our team in securing this invitation,” said Dr. Marc Smith, Superintendent of the Dennis-Yarmouth Regional School District. “Improved facilities at Marguerite E. Small will provide our students with an environment where they can thrive academically, socially, and emotionally.”