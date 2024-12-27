You are here: Home / NewsCenter / D-Y Schools Invited To Mass School Building Authority

D-Y Schools Invited To Mass School Building Authority

December 27, 2024

WEST YARMOUTH – The Dennis-Yarmouth Regional School District has received an invite into the Massachusetts School Building Authority Program.

The district says it is eager to take the next steps toward securing funding for much-needed improvements to Marguerite Small Elementary School.

The invitation initiates a 270-day period, which will commence on April 1st. The district says it is committed to working with the Town of Yarmouth and its residents to create a plan that addresses the school community’s evolving needs. 

“We are incredibly proud of the hard work and dedication of our team in securing this invitation,” said Dr. Marc Smith, Superintendent of the Dennis-Yarmouth Regional School District. “Improved facilities at Marguerite E. Small will provide our students with an environment where they can thrive academically, socially, and emotionally.”

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter
Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: ,
About Jim McCabe

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 