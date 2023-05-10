State Health Officials Outline Next Phase of COVID As Emergencies End

HYANNIS – With the National and State COVID emergency decorations ending Thursday, officials with the Massachusetts Department of Public Health outlined what will change for residents moving forward.

Commissioner Robert Goldstein said tools like vaccinations, at-home testing, and therapeutics have allowed the state to move into the next phase of COVID, which includes scaling back restrictions and safety measures.

“Hospitals across Massachusetts are now reporting that for the first time since March 2020, they have no patients admitted to the hospital for COVID-19. In-person learning, activities, and work have returned and have transformed. We are, after years of hard work, in a better place,” said Goldstein.

As part of the emergencies ending, those in healthcare settings will no longer be required to wear masks.

“We are only taking this action after in-depth consideration, conservation and deliberation. COVID-19 community transmission levels as monitored by the CDC are down across the Commonwealth, with no county experiencing high transmission since February of this year.”

At-home testing and vaccinations remain available through the state, with commercialization of the vaccine expected in the fall, said Goldstein.

Last Friday, the World Health Organization also declared that COVID-19 is no longer a public health emergency of international concern.

As of May 3, there have been over 2 million total confirmed COVID cases in Massachusetts and 22,602 people have died.

By Grady Culhane, CapeCod.com Newscenter

