State lawmakers call for urgent action after police officer struck outside Cape Cod Tech

June 10, 2025

David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN

BOURNE – After a Bourne police officer was struck by a vehicle outside Upper Cape Cod Regional Technical School yesterday, town officials and state lawmakers are calling for urgent traffic changes.

State Representatives Steven Xiarhos and David Vieira, alongside Bourne Selectboard Member Peter Meier and State Senator Dylan Fernandes, say the incident on Sandwich Road should be the last in a long history of crashes in the school area.

They will push for immediate improvements—including a traffic light and expanded sidewalks—at a meeting at 2 pm Monday at the Upper Cape Tech. 

“This isn’t just about one accident—it’s about fixing a problem we’ve all known about for years. With strong local leadership and the support of our state delegation, I believe we can finally make the changes that are long overdue.”” Xiarhos said in a statement.

“We are fortunate this incident wasn’t worse. Now we must act—together—and make sure it never happens again.”

Last year as part of the Cape Cod Canal bridges replacement project, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation got feedback that the community wanted a new rotary at the school.

The Bourne officer is recovering and was reportedly in good spirits. 

More on the incident can be found here

