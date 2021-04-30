State of Cape Cod Summit to Examine Local Issues

HYANNIS – Leaders from local organizations will come together to discuss local issues during a virtual summit that will summarize the state of Cape Cod.

Representatives from the Association to Preserve Cape Cod, Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce, Cape Cod and Islands Association of Realtors, Housing Assistance Corporation, and MassHire Cape and Islands Workforce Board will attend the virtual summit on Wednesday, May 12, from 2 to 3 p.m.

The summit will be similar to the meeting that was held last August. As the region moves closer to the summer months during the coronavirus pandemic, leaders will be discussing issues regarding local unemployment, affordable housing, and more. Members of the public are invited to ask questions and provide their thoughts.

The summit will be streamed live on the Facebook page and YouTube channel for Housing Assistance Corporation.