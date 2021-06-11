State Reemployment Program Speeds COVID Economic Recovery

HYANNIS – The state has launched a $4.6 million Rapid Reemployment grant program to assist in the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first round of grant funding totals $360,000, and will be awarded to six employer partner programs that will train 105 participants.

The grants will support training residents who have experienced an employment interruption due to the coronavirus pandemic and help place them in high-demand job categories such as information technology and health care, said state officials.

“As Massachusetts focuses on economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, it is important that we think strategically about getting people back to work and increasing our investments in programs that are successfully serving local businesses and people most affected,” said Governor Charlie Baker in a statement.

“The Rapid Reemployment Program can help thousands of people get access to high demand jobs in the Commonwealth through workforce training and building skills to get people hired quickly.”

The grants are funded through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (the “CARES” Act).

The application process will be open through September 30, or until the funding is expended.

Upper Cape Cod Regional Technical School, in partnership with MassHire Cape and Islands Career Center, received $100,000 to train 30 participants for jobs as pharmacy technicians, medical assistant and certified nursing assistants.

Individuals trained by the program will be placed at Community Health Center of Cape Cod, Cape Cod Healthcare and Bourne Manor.