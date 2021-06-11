You are here: Home / NewsCenter / State Reemployment Program Speeds COVID Economic Recovery

State Reemployment Program Speeds COVID Economic Recovery

June 11, 2021

Governor Charlie Baker

HYANNIS – The state has launched a $4.6 million Rapid Reemployment grant program to assist in the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The first round of grant funding totals $360,000, and will be awarded to six employer partner programs that will train 105 participants. 

The grants will support training residents who have experienced an employment interruption due to the coronavirus pandemic and help place them in high-demand job categories such as information technology and health care, said state officials. 

“As Massachusetts focuses on economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, it is important that we think strategically about getting people back to work and increasing our investments in programs that are successfully serving local businesses and people most affected,” said Governor Charlie Baker in a statement. 

“The Rapid Reemployment Program can help thousands of people get access to high demand jobs in the Commonwealth through workforce training and building skills to get people hired quickly.” 

The grants are funded through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (the “CARES” Act). 

The application process will be open through September 30, or until the funding is expended. 

More information on the program can be found here

Upper Cape Cod Regional Technical School, in partnership with MassHire Cape and Islands Career Center, received $100,000 to train 30 participants for jobs as pharmacy technicians, medical assistant and certified nursing assistants. 

Individuals trained by the program will be placed at Community Health Center of Cape Cod, Cape Cod Healthcare and Bourne Manor. 

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 