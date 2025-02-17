State Releases Comprehensive Housing Plan

BOSTON – State officials have released the state’s first comprehensive housing plan to increase housing throughout the state.

“A Home for Everyone: A Comprehensive Housing Plan for Massachusetts,” was developed in collaboration with the Housing Advisory Council using input from a slate of listening sessions held last year and features strategies for each of the state’s regions, outlining a need to increase the state’s year-round housing by at least 222,000 housing units by 2035.

“For the first time, Massachusetts has a statewide housing plan. Our administration is not kicking the can down the road when it comes to addressing the high housing costs that are holding too many of our residents and businesses back,” said Governor Maura Healey.

“This plan tells us exactly where we need to go and how we can get there to build hundreds of thousands of new units and make sure that everyone – our teachers, nurses, small businesses, owners, seniors and families – can afford homes in our state.”

A number of initiatives outlined in the plan build upon plans already underway through the Affordable Homes Act passed last year.

In addition to increasing volume production, these strategies include allowing accessory dwelling units or “in-law suites” in residential housing, supportive programs for first-time homebuyers, and the approval of multi-family zoning near transit routes.

Over 116 communities have approved multi-family dwellings through the MBTA Communities Act, with 3,000 housing units currently in the planning or construction phase.

To learn more about the state’s Housing Plan, click here.