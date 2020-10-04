State Reminds Residents to Have Safe Halloween During Pandemic

HYANNIS – Residents across Cape Cod are being reminded by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health to have a safe Halloween as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

Trick-or-treaters are reminded to wear a face covering–one intended to prevent the spread of the virus–and remember good hand washing practices.

Hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol should be used often, especially after contact is made with surfaces that have been frequently touched and before eating any candy.

Social distancing of at least six feet from people not a part of the same household should be maintained, and people should not touch their faces.

Both trick-or-treaters and those tasked with passing out candy should stay inside at their homes if they feel sick, test positive for COVID-19, are exposed to anyone with COVID-19, or if they have traveled to a non-low risk state within the span of two weeks.

To learn more, visit the DPH’s website by clicking here.