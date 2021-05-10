Massachusetts Moves Into Next Reopening Phase

HYANNIS – As public health metrics continue to trend in the positive direction, the state will reopen certain outdoor Phase 4, Step 2 industries as part of the Commonwealth’s reopening plan on Monday.

Large venues such as indoor and outdoor stadiums, arenas and ballparks will be allowed to increase capacity to 25 percent.

Amusement parks, theme parks and outdoor water parks will be allowed to operate at 50 percent capacity after submitting a plan to the state Department of Public Health.

Outdoor organized amateur or professional group athletic events, such as road races, will be permitted to operate with staggered starts and other safety measures after submitting plans to a local board of health or the DPH.

Sports tournaments will also return for moderate and high-risk sports.

Indoor singing with strict social distancing requirements at performance venues, restaurants, event venues and other businesses will also be permitted.

While grocery stores and retail stores will no longer be required to offer senior hours as part of this phase, they are still encouraged to consider dedicated hours of operation for the demographic.

On May 29, depending on public health and vaccination data, gathering limits will increase to 200 people indoors and 250 outdoors.

Street festivals, parades and agricultural festivals will return at 50 percent capacity after submitting plans with their local board of health.

Bars, beer gardens, breweries, wineries and distilleries will be subject to restaurant rules with seated service only and a 90 minute limit for diners, though guidance will be updated to eliminate the requirement that food be served with alcohol and increase the maximum table size to 10.

Governor Charlie Baker said that the state is planning to fully reopen all remaining industries at 100 percent capacity on August 1 or earlier, pending public health data.