State Reports 152 More Coronavirus Deaths, One on Cape

BOSTON-152 additional COVID-19-related deaths were confirmed by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) Tuesday afternoon. A total of 1,961 people have died now due to the novel coronavirus within the state.

An additional fatality within Barnstable County is included in those newly confirmed deaths. According to the DPH, 22 individuals have passed away due to COVID-19 on Cape Cod, in addition to one other on the Islands.

175,372 total tests have been administered across the state, and the DPH has confirmed 41,199 positive cases. 1,556 new cases were reported on Tuesday alone.

Of those positive cases, a total of 672 have been identified within Barnstable County, along with 14 in Dukes County and nine in Nantucket County.