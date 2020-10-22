State Reports Another COVID-19 Death on Cape

BOSTON-The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) reported on Thursday that another individual on Cape Cod has died due to COVID-19.

Barnstable County had 11 new positive virus cases reported, a part of 986 across the state. Nantucket County also saw an additional case reported.

The DPH reported that Falmouth Hospital continues to treat one person for the novel coronavirus, as the statewide hospitalization rate remains at around 0.36%.

To learn more, visit the DPH’s website by clicking here.