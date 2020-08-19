You are here: Home / NewsCenter / State Sees Uptick in New Coronavirus Cases and Deaths

State Sees Uptick in New Coronavirus Cases and Deaths

August 19, 2020

BOSTON-The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) reported on Wednesday that both new COVID-19 cases and new fatalities due to the virus went up across the state compared to Tuesday’s report.

The state had 262 newly confirmed coronavirus cases along with 28 new deaths in the latest report, compared to 175 new cases and six new deaths the day prior.

Cape Cod Hospital and Falmouth Hospital are back to treating zero people for the virus, according to the DPH, as the statewide COVID-19 hospitalization rate is at about 0.32%.

To learn more, visit the DPH’s website by clicking here.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , , , , , , , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 