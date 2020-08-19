State Sees Uptick in New Coronavirus Cases and Deaths

BOSTON-The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) reported on Wednesday that both new COVID-19 cases and new fatalities due to the virus went up across the state compared to Tuesday’s report.

The state had 262 newly confirmed coronavirus cases along with 28 new deaths in the latest report, compared to 175 new cases and six new deaths the day prior.

Cape Cod Hospital and Falmouth Hospital are back to treating zero people for the virus, according to the DPH, as the statewide COVID-19 hospitalization rate is at about 0.32%.

