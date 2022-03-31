You are here: Home / NewsCenter / State Study: Barnstable Saw Notable Increase in Employment

March 31, 2022

HYANNIS – New numbers from the Massachusetts Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development show that Barnstable has seen considerable gains in employment over the past year.

The state reported that the town had the largest percentage increase in jobs gained from February 2021 to February of this year out of 15 statewide areas surveyed, with a 7.1% jump.

Those figures come as the overall unemployment rate in Massachusetts continues to drop. Jobs across Massachusetts have been added in notable sectors such as Leisure and Hospitality, a pillar of the Cape Cod economy.

