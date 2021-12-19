Steamship Authority Announces Early Reservation Dates For Upcoming Season

FALMOUTH – The Woods Hole, Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket Steamship Authority recently announced that its Headstart and Reservation Program will kick off for the 2022 Summer Season on Tuesday, January 11 at 7:30 am.

Headstart customers can make reservations either online or through U.S. mail for travel from May 17, 2022 to October 19, 2022.

Eligible customers may make up to five one-way or round-trip reservations with the opportunity to transfer up to three to another individual in their party.

Customers must already be in the Authority’s Excursion and Preferred Programs in order to participate in the Headstart program.

General public online and postal reservations for Nantucket will open on January 18, 2022 at 5 am, with extended office hours from 5 am to 6 pm on January 18 and 7 am to 6 pm from January 19-24.

A corresponding general online and postal opening for Martha’s Vineyard will take place on January 25 at 5 am, with extended hours on January 25 from 5 am to 6 pm and January 26-31 from 7 am to 6 pm.

Telephone and in person reservations will open on February 1 at 7:30 am.

The Reservation Office can be reached at (508) 477-8600.

For more information, click here.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter