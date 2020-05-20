Steamship Authority Nantucket Terminal Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19

FALMOUTH – A Steamship Authority employee assigned to the Nantucket terminal has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Authority said that they are working closely with public health officials on Nantucket and in Barnstable County to guide its efforts to share information and public health recommendations with passengers and Steamship employees who may have come into contact with the COVID-19 positive employee, who last worked at the terminal on Monday, May 11.

On Friday, May 15, immediately after receiving notification that the employee was being tested, the Authority said that they initiated a thorough cleaning and disinfection of the Nantucket terminal.

Steamship Authority officials said that they are working with employees at the Nantucket terminal to utilize the drive-through COVID-19 evaluation site at Nantucket Cottage Hospital to determine if any further testing is warranted.

As the employee assigned to Nantucket commutes from the mainland, the Authority has also secured the services of Moran Environmental Recovery to perform a deep cleaning with hospital-grade disinfectants of both vessels assigned to the Nantucket route.

The M/V Eagle and the M/V Gay Head were thoroughly cleaned and disinfected while they are berthed in Hyannis last night.

“The Authority’s crews already take extra precautionary measures regarding cleaning and do a thorough job on vessel interiors during and in between trips to disinfect all high-touch areas, including hand railings, table tops, door handles, seats, faucets, and toilets; the services provided by Moran Environmental will be in addition to the ongoing extraordinary work,” said a statement from the Steamship Authority.

The M/V Sankaty rain in place of the M/V Eagle for the vessel’s scheduled departure from Hyannis last night and 6:30 a.m. departure Wednesday from Nantucket to accommodate the cleaning and disinfecting measures.

Authority staff said that they are in the process of notifying the crews who were assigned to those vessels, as well as employees in the Hyannis terminal, when the COVID -19 positive employee traveled to determine if any of them require being placed in quarantine or being tested.

Staff are also working to determine if the employee came into contact with any passengers and, if so, to notify those individuals as well.

General Manager Robert B. Davis extended his gratitude to the employee who tested positive for following the company’s protocols and immediately informing a supervisor about their health and COVID-19 test so appropriate action could be taken.

“Our thoughts and best wishes are with our employee for a speedy and complete recovery,” Davis said.