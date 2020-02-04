Steamship Authority Presents Updated Terminal Reconstruction Plan

WOODS HOLE – The Steamship Authority presented its updated terminal reconstruction project to the Falmouth Conservation Commission recently, however it generated little buzz at the meeting.

The project, which has sparked a large amount of public feedback since its proposal, has undergone numerous design changes and is still a couple years away from construction beginning.

Stephen Lecco of GZA GeoEnvironmental spoke to officials to request an amendment of the April 2016 order of conditions given by the commission.

“We are looking for some changes in building footprint, in size, for the permanent terminal building, and for the utility building,” said Lecco.

Lecco presented changes to the commission which included reducing the two-story terminal building to a one-story building and moving it back from the water.

“We want to go from a two-story building to a one-story building with a slight increase in the building footprint but an overall significant decrease in the amount of gross square footage,” said Lecco.

The terminal building will include the ticket office, passenger lobby and waiting area, restrooms, and will result in a larger utility building.

Commission member Peter Walsh asked about what effects the increased square footage could have.

Lecco said the flood storage space that would be lost would be minimal at most.

The utility building would also be moved slightly.

Other commission members asked questions but public comments were not made.

Since issuing the existing order of conditions in 2016, the project area has undergone site grading and a temporary terminal building was installed.

The Steamship Authority is set to meet with the Falmouth Historical Commission in the coming weeks for feedback on the project.