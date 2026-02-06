You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Steamship Authority to hold virtual sessions explaining new reservation system

February 6, 2026

WOODS HOLE – The Woods Hole, Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket Steamship Authority has scheduled a pair of virtual info sessions explaining the wait list and standby functions in its new reservation system.  

The sessions will be held next Wednesday, February 11, 2026, and Thursday, February 12, 2026 from 5:30-7:30 pm and will feature Steamship Authority personnel and members of the True North Initiative project, who will answer questions about the new system and its intricacies. 

The Steamship Authority partnered with Italy’s E-Dea SPA, a global leader in the industry, to implement the project after internal audits found the preexisting system was out of date and in need of replacement. 

“The ultimate goal for both the wait list and standby programs is to make managing the necessities of life easier for island residents while delivering an improved customer experience and more efficient operation,” said Steamship General Manager Alex Kryska. 

“We know flexibility is key for islanders,” they added, “and we have and will continue to keep that top-of-mind during this process.” 

Prospective attendees can access the sessions, available on a dedicated webpage, by clicking here. 

The sessions will also be recorded and posted on the authority’s YouTube page. 

