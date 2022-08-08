Steamship Receives No Proposals for Off-Cape Freight Service

WOODS HOLE – The Steamship Authority has received no proposals for providing a freight service for Martha’s Vineyard from New Bedford or a different off-Cape port.

The SSA put out a Request for Proposals on March 18 this year for the transportation service.

Although they received 47 requests for the full RFP, it received no proposals by the August 2 deadline.

Communications Director Sean Driscoll said the RFP was advertised in local newspapers, marine publications, and relevant email blasts.

He added the RFP said interested parties could get in touch with the SSA if they felt the provisions were too restrictive.

SSA General Manager Robert Davis said he was disappointed that the Authority received no proposals.

Davis said that SSA officials asked some potential contractors who requested the RFP for feedback on why they chose not to submit a proposal.

The general manager added the SSA would use this input when figuring out next steps.

“I continue to believe that this new freight service can become a long-term part of the marine transportation network that helps us fulfill our statutory duty of providing adequate transportation of persons and the necessaries of life for the islands of Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket,” Davis said.

The lack of proposals comes after Falmouth residents have expressed frustration in the past with the SSA’s 5:30am boat that leaves from Woods Hole.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter