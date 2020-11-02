You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunset Falls on a Historic Season for the Drive-In

Sunset Falls on a Historic Season for the Drive-In

November 2, 2020
Yarmouth Drive-In

Photo courtesy of CK Communications Group

NEW YORK (AP)-After a historic season, winter is coming at the drive-in.

Summer and early fall have seen the old drive-in transformed into a surprisingly elastic omnibus of pandemic-era gathering. It has hosted concerts and comedy shows, business conferences and Sunday services, graduations and weddings.

With temperatures dropping — and even some snow flurries falling — in the northern half of the country, one of the pandemic’s few bright spots is running low on time.

Many drive-ins are staying open well beyond normal closing, and some are selling a lot of hot chocolate.

By Jake Coyle, Associated Press

About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


