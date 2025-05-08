Supreme Court Doesn’t Take Vineyard Wind Case

HYANNIS – The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to hear challenges that were brought against Vineyard Wind.

The cases were brought by the Responsible Offshore Development Alliance, and the Texas Public Policy Foundation.

The Texas Public Policy Foundation said they were disappointed in the SCOTUS decision to deny the review. The TPFF represents the coalition of fishermen that sued to cease Vineyard Wind’s development. They argued fishing operations would be significantly harmed by the Biden Administration’s approval of a massive offshore wind project.

They said they will file a petition with the Secretary of the Interior seeking a reevaluation of the Biden Administration’s approval of the project.

Vineyard Wind joined the power grid in February 2024. Production was halted last summer when debris from a damaged turbine washed ashore on Cape and Islands beaches.

Meanwhile, state attorneys general are suing President Trump over the action his administration has taken against other wind projects. The coalition, which includes the Massachusetts AG, argues that Trump’s directive threatens state investments in renewable energy, undermines clean energy goals, and violates federal law.