Sustainability Group Pulls Maine Lobster Certification Over Whales

PORTLAND, ME (AP) – An international nonprofit organization that sets sustainability standards for commercial fishing management has suspended a certification it awarded Maine’s lobster industry over concerns about harm to whales.

Representatives for the London-based Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) said Wednesday that the suspension of the Gulf of Maine lobster fishery’s certificate will go into effect on December 15.

MSC’s decision to take away its certification from the U.S. lobster fishery represents the second time a sustainability organization has downgraded the industry’s status this year. Seafood Watch of California placed the fishery on a red list in late summer.

By Patrick Whittle, Associated Press