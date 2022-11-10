Swish Foundation Announces Annual Basketball Tournament

EASTHAM – The Swish Foundation, a nonprofit organization aimed at being a catalyst for positive change in communities, has announced its first annual basketball tournament on Cape Cod.

The event will involve teams from several regional police departments in a single elimination contest.

A donation box will be on site that will benefit the Jonny Hackett Memorial Fund, a nonprofit organization that circulates comfort bags to families in hospitals.

The competition will take place at Nauset Regional High School, located at 100 Cable Road in Eastham, on November 19 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free and the event is open to the public.

By Zac Iven, CapeCod.com News Center