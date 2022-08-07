Symphony at the Seashore Concert Set to Return

EASTHAM – After a two year pause in the program due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cape Symphony will once again hold a free concert at the Cape Cod National Seashore this summer.

The Symphony at the Seashore concert will return on Friday, August 26. Given the setting of the performance, the concert will feature selections inspired by the outdoors.

“Throughout history, composers have written so much music inspired by nature. Whether it be the trees, or the land, or animals, and that’s what I tried to do at this program,” Symphony Artistic Director and Conductor Jung-Ho Pak said.

The conductor said the performance will also highlight singer Dawn Derow, who is originally from Eastham. Derow will join the orchestra to sing “Old Cape Cod.”

“I think people on Cape Cod often are overlooked. I think people think the Cape is only for tourism. But there are so many wonderful people and so much talent that we like to shine a light on it,” Pak said.

The night will also include a performance of “Wampanoag: Stories for All Time” by Native American composer Tonya Wind Singer.

Pak said the performance will be family friendly and will include a medley of Disney songs.

The concert will also feature a multimedia presentation of the U.S. National Parks, with a portion highlighting the National Seashore.

Pak said he hopes crowds will “come back in force” for the free event after the group was unable to host the show for the last two summers due to the pandemic.

The fifth Symphony at the Seashore will be held Friday, August 26th at 7:00pm at the Salt Pond Visitor Center Amphitheater in Eastham.

Activities for kids will be offered before the show starting at 6:00pm.

Learn more about the event at the Cape Symphony’s website.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter