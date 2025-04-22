You are here: Home / NewsCenter / The Columns In Dennis Turned Into Housing

The Columns In Dennis Turned Into Housing

April 22, 2025

DENNIS – A unique living opportunity is being made available on the Mid-Cape.

The Housing Assistance Corporation says The Columns, a restored historic mansion on Route 28 in West Dennis, has been paired with newly-constructed modern condos and coastal cottages.

A lottery is being held for the two units inside the historic mansion. A date has not-yet been set. The deadline to apply is on May 16th.

The Columns was originally a sea captain’s home, Obed Baker, built in 1861.

It was also a restaurant and club which was a staple of the Cape Cod music scene in the 1960s and 70s.

It was closed for the last several decades. 

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

About Jim McCabe

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


