The Columns In Dennis Turned Into Housing

DENNIS – A unique living opportunity is being made available on the Mid-Cape.

The Housing Assistance Corporation says The Columns, a restored historic mansion on Route 28 in West Dennis, has been paired with newly-constructed modern condos and coastal cottages.

A lottery is being held for the two units inside the historic mansion. A date has not-yet been set. The deadline to apply is on May 16th.

The Columns was originally a sea captain’s home, Obed Baker, built in 1861.

It was also a restaurant and club which was a staple of the Cape Cod music scene in the 1960s and 70s.

It was closed for the last several decades.