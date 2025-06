Click to print (Opens in new window)

FALMOUTH – Falmouth Fire and Rescue is inviting the public to the grand opening of the new fire station in the neighborhood of Hatchville.

The celebration will take place next Tuesday, July 1st at 10 a.m.

The Hatchville Station is located at 878 Sandwich Road.

Funding for the $10 million project, which is Falmouth’s sixth station, was approved by a town meeting in 2022 to provide quicker response times in a growing part of the town.