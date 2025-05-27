You are here: Home / NewsCenter / The Hoxie House in Sandwich is celebrating its 350th anniversary

May 27, 2025

SANDWICH – A 350th anniversary celebration is taking place this year for The Hoxie House, one of the most historic landmarks in Sandwich.

The doors were opened to visitors for a day of free admission on Memorial Day Weekend.

If you missed it, there’s another free open house scheduled for Saturday, October 4th from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will be held during the SandwichFest Street Fair.

The 17th century Hoxie House was acquired by the town and was restored in 1959.

The museums of the Hoxie and the Dexter Grist Mill will be open this year from June 23rd to October 4th, Mondays through Saturdays 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Sundays from 1 to 4:30 p.m. 

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

