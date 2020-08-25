Things You May Not Know About Sandwich

Sandwich is said to be Cape Cod’s oldest, and one of its most picturesque, towns. Located on the Upper Cape, it is convenient to attractions on either side of the Cape Cod Canal. The charm of yesteryear has not left this historic village. Its town center boasts beautiful old homes, historic sites, inns, B&Bs, shops and restaurants, as well as the famous Heritage Museum and Gardens. Here are a few things you may not know.

Glassmaking was started in Sandwich by Deming Jarves in 1825 and today, glassblowers still create magnificent works in studios along Route 6A. Check out the Sandwich Glass Museum, where you can check out glassblowing demonstrations and its collection of over 6,000 pieces of glass produced between 1825 and 1888.

If you love antiquing, you’ll fall in love with Sandwich’s many quaint antique shops. Sandwich also has a thriving arts community and artists working in a variety of media sell their wares in shops, at shows and in studios throughout town. The Sandwich Antique Center is a 5,000-square-foot complex that has something for everyone.

Folks in Sandwich enjoy year-round activities including outdoor summer concerts at the Wing School, flea and farmers markets, etc. But there are two highlights – the annual Holly Days holiday celebration and SandwichFest in June featuring the (you guessed it) best sandwich in Sandwich.

On the planks of its famous 1,350-foot boardwalk, you’ll notice funny quips, memorials to lovers, family members, and dedications to boats. Perhaps more importantly, the walkway’s vantage point provides striking views of Cape Cod Bay where you can watch the marsh grass sway against a hazy summer horizon, or take a closer look at the aerial and aquatic wildlife in the area.

The Hoxie House – one of the oldest, if not the oldest, homes on the Cape – reflects life in the town of Sandwich in the 17th-century. This saltbox is named after a whaling captain who owned the house in the mid-1800s. The Hoxie House is a first-period house restored and furnished to reflect early Colonial construction with many interesting features such as gun stock posts, pumpkin pine Maine beams, and wide floorboards. Visitors are welcome to tour from late June through October.

Author/naturalist Thornton W. Burgess (1874 – 1965) was born and grew up in Sandwich, went on to achieve national and international recognition for his children’s stories that teach lessons of conservation and love of wildlife. Over 170 books and 15,000 stories by Burgess chronicle the tales of Peter Rabbit and his animal friends. The Thornton W. Burgess Society operates the Green Briar Nature Center and Jam Kitchen at 6 Discovery Hill Road (off Rte. 6A) in East Sandwich, and the East Sandwich Game Farm.

According to sandwichhistory.org, approximately 60 families settled in Sandwich, and by 1639 they were building a Town House for civic and religious meetings. The town is named for the seaport of Sandwich, Kent, England. It was incorporated in 1639 and is the oldest town on Cape Cod.

By Ann Luongo, Lifestyle Reporter