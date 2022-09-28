You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Tobey Hospital to Receive Federal COVID Supply Grant

September 28, 2022

WAREHAM – Tobey Hospital in Wareham will be a beneficiary of federal reimbursements for costs related to the coronavirus pandemic.

FEMA recently provided Massachusetts with money to cover the cost of personal protective equipment amid the virus outbreak.

Close to $2.5 million will be distributed to the Southcoast Hospitals Group, which includes Tobey Hospital.

Purchases of things such as respirators, masks, and gloves between January and October of 2021 will be repaid by the grant.

FEMA has offered close to $1.3 billion to Massachusetts in similar Public Assistance grants since the start of the pandemic.

