Town Meeting in Bourne to be Held Outdoors

BOURNE – The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has led the Town of Bourne to move their annual town meeting to an outdoor venue after a vote from selectmen.

Bourne High School will still be the site of the meeting, but this year a large tent will be pitched on the school’s football field as opposed to holding the event within the auditorium.

Proper sound systems, seating arrangement, and other important factors needed for holding town meeting have been accounted for, according to Town Manager Anthony Schiavi.

High school graduations have been conducted on the field for years and templates have been developed.

“We felt there was probably more of a reluctance, generally speaking, to try to organize something inside of one of the school buildings, versus perhaps trying to do it outside,” Schiavi explained.

Selectman James Potter said that hosting the meeting indoors would prove to be difficult, as attendees would likely have to be split into multiple rooms. While he mentioned that the outdoor plan may not be ideal, it looks to be the logical option given the situation.

“I think outside is going to be difficult as well, but it does get everybody in the same space so that all the information is the same,” Potter said.

Other concerns raised were handicap access and the start time for the meeting, as daylight and the daily routines of residents would have to be accounted for.

Bourne’s town meeting is scheduled for Monday, June 29.