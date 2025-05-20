Town Of Barnstable continuing to add to its tree coverage, offering property owners free foliage

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

HYANNIS – The Town of Barnstable has celebrated the planting of 18 trees at the Barnstable Dog Park.

The planting was an effort between Planning and Development Staff, the town’s Tree Warden, the Mass Department of Conservation and Recreation, and Americorps Cape Cod.

The trees were secured through funding from the town’s “Greening the Gateway Cities” program. The objective of the program is to increase new tree canopy within the town’s defined Planting Zone, which includes the Greater Hyannis area.

All properties within the planting zone, including private property owners, are eligible to sign up for free trees.

To date, a total of 250 trees have been planted on public and private properties. The town says the benefits include beautification of neighborhoods, schools and public spaces, improved air quality, increased wildlife habitat, reduced noise, and increased shade which will maximize energy savings.

To learn more, visit GreeningHyannis.com.