You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Town Of Barnstable continuing to add to its tree coverage, offering property owners free foliage

Town Of Barnstable continuing to add to its tree coverage, offering property owners free foliage

May 20, 2025

Photo of ribbon cutting at Barnstable Dog Park, provided by Town of Barnstable.

HYANNIS – The Town of Barnstable has celebrated the planting of 18 trees at the Barnstable Dog Park.

The planting was an effort between Planning and Development Staff, the town’s Tree Warden, the Mass Department of Conservation and Recreation, and Americorps Cape Cod.

The trees were secured through funding from the town’s “Greening the Gateway Cities” program. The objective of the program is to increase new tree canopy within the town’s defined Planting Zone, which includes the Greater Hyannis area.

All properties within the planting zone, including private property owners, are eligible to sign up for free trees.

To date, a total of 250 trees have been planted on public and private properties. The town says the benefits include beautification of neighborhoods, schools and public spaces, improved air quality, increased wildlife habitat, reduced noise, and increased shade which will maximize energy savings.

To learn more, visit GreeningHyannis.com.

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: ,
About Jim McCabe

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 