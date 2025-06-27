You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Transit Authority expands seasonal bus routes

June 27, 2025

PROVINCETOWN – The Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority is now offering expanded early morning and late-night bus service to and from Provincetown, with early and late-night service now being conducted seven days a week.  

The expansion provides easy transit for workers, residents, and visitors during the busy summer months, with fixed routes free for all riders. 

The service had previously only been operating from Friday through Sunday. 

The first inbound busses to Falmouth depart at 4:30 am at the Stop & Shop in Orleans, with the final outbound busses departing from Cumberland Farms in Provincetown at 1:30 am. 

To view the new bus schedules, click here. 

