Trump Approves Disaster Declaration for Massachusetts

WASHINGTON, D.C.-The White House has announced that President Donald Trump approved the declaration of a major disaster in Massachusetts due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trump has ordered for there to be aid given to areas in the state impacted from the novel coronavirus from the federal level. Commonwealth, tribal, and certain local governments, along with eligible private non-profit organizations, will also be able to receive federal funding.

For more information, visit The White House’s website by clicking here.