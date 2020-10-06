You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Trump Halts COVID-19 Relief Talks until After Election

Trump Halts COVID-19 Relief Talks until After Election

October 6, 2020

Official portrait of President Donald J. Trump, Friday, October 6, 2017. (Official White House photo by Shealah Craighead)

WASHINGTON (AP)-President Donald Trump has called an abrupt end to negotiations with Democrats over additional COVID-19 relief, delaying action until after the election despite ominous warnings from his own Federal Reserve chairman about the deteriorating conditions in the economy.

Trump tweets that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is “not negotiating in good faith” and says he has asked Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to direct all his focus before the election into confirming his U.S. Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett.

By Aamer Madhani and Andrew Taylor, Associated Press

