Two more Cape Cod towns adding “lease to locals” housing option

ORLEANS – The Towns of Orleans and Eastham have partnered to launch a “Lease to Locals” program, a housing strategy that has been gaining popularity on Cape Cod and the Islands.

Provincetown had a successful pilot last year and continued the program this year. Chilmark, Martha’s Vineyard also started one.

According to the Town of Orleans, Lease to Locals is designed to increase the availability of year-round housing. Property owners can get up to $15,000 in one-time incentives to convert short-term rentals or vacant units into year-round housing.

To qualify, properties must be rented to employees of local businesses, or to existing residents of either town, for a minimum twelve-month period. Properties must be in Orleans or Eastham. Units cannot have had full-time tenants for more than a year and tenants cannot currently be on a 12-month lease.

“Lease to Locals” incentives range from $5,000 to $15,000, based on property size (number of bedrooms) and number of qualified tenants. To receive an incentive, owners must rent their property to at least one qualified tenant for a minimum 12-month period. A qualified tenant is defined as an individual who works at least 30 hours per week for an employer located or serving customers in Orleans or Eastham. Existing residents of Orleans or Eastham, and dependent children of adults in a qualified household, are also considered qualified tenants. Tenants in a qualified household may not be blood relatives of the property owner.

Placemate Inc., an organization that works to address housing challenges in vacation communities, developed the program. Orleans tenants and property owners can learn more and get started by visiting http://www.placemate.com/Orleans, calling Placemate at (508) 290-7979, or emailing [email protected].

“Supporting our local workforce goes beyond simply providing housing – it’s about investing in community,” said Orleans Town Manager Kim Newman. “Lease to Locals gives us an opportunity to help our year-round employees and residents find stable homes, which in turn helps us maintain the character of our area. The Cape would not be what it is without its locals.”

