Upper Cape Tech Gets Federal School Bus Funding

October 28, 2022

BOURNE – Upper Cape Cod Regional Technical High School has been chosen as a recipient of almost $400,000 as part of the Clean School Bus Program, funded by President Joe Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure law.

The technical school is one of five recipients in Massachusetts to receive grant money totaling over $29 million.

The purpose of funding received is to buy electric school buses. Those vehicles are aimed at reducing greenhouse gasses while increasing demand for American-made batteries and local jobs, according to the Biden administration.

Upper Cape Tech will be buying one bus through the program.

Officials with the Environmental Protection Agency said improving the ecosystem and health of children is important within the communities chosen for federal funding.

