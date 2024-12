FALMOUTH – YMCA of Cape Cod recently reported that following Don & Pamela Smith’s lead gift of $10 million, the campaign to bring a YMCA to the Upper Cape has seen an influx of additional generous donations.

The increased momentum has helped the campaign surpass $25 million, or 70% of its $35 million goal.

The project is $3 million away from securing short-term financing, a crucial step in moving forward with the project.

Construction could begin as soon as fall 2025.