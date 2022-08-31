US Clears Updated COVID Boosters Targeting Newest Variants

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. regulators have authorized updated COVID-19 boosters, the first to directly target today’s most common omicron strain.

The move on Wednesday by the Food and Drug Administration tweaks the recipe of shots made by Pfizer and rival Moderna.

The hope is that the modified boosters will blunt yet another winter surge.

Until now, vaccines have targeted the original coronavirus.

The new boosters are half that original recipe and half protection against the newest omicron versions.

Before shots begin, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention must recommend who should get the additional dose.

CDC’s advisers will debate that Thursday.