You are here: Home / NewsCenter / US Expected to Authorize Mix-And-Match COVID Booster Shots

US Expected to Authorize Mix-And-Match COVID Booster Shots

October 19, 2021

An illustration of COVID-19 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

WASHINGTON (AP) – Federal regulators are expected to authorize the mixing and matching of COVID-19 booster shots this week.

The upcoming announcement by the Food and Drug Administration is likely to come along with authorization for boosters of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson shots.

It follows the OK last month of a third dose for the Pfizer vaccine for many Americans. The FDA was also expected to say that using the same brand for a booster was still preferable.

The move was previewed Tuesday by a U.S. health official familiar with the matter who was not authorized to speak publicly ahead of the announcement.

By Zeke Miller, Associated Press

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 