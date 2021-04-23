You are here: Home / NewsCenter / US Jobless Claims Fall to 547,000, Another Pandemic Low

US Jobless Claims Fall to 547,000, Another Pandemic Low

April 23, 2021

WASHINGTON (AP) – The number of Americans applying for unemployment aid fell last week to 547,000, a new low since the pandemic struck and a further encouraging sign that layoffs are slowing on the strength of an improving job market.

The Labor Department said Thursday that applications declined 39,000 from a revised 586,000 a week earlier.

Weekly jobless claims are down sharply from a peak of 900,000 in early January. But they’re still far above the roughly 250,000 level that prevailed before the viral outbreak ripped through the economy in March of last year.

By Christopher Rugaber, Associated Press

