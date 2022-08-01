You are here: Home / NewsCenter / US Rules Out Summer COVID Boosters to Focus on Fall Campaign

US Rules Out Summer COVID Boosters to Focus on Fall Campaign

August 1, 2022

An illustration of COVID-19 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) – U.S. regulators say they are no longer considering authorizing second COVID-19 booster shots for all adults under 50 this summer.

Instead, the Food and Drug Administration said it will await revamped vaccines targeting the newest viral subvariants that are expected by September.

Some members of the Biden administration had been pressing regulators to open a fourth dose of the Moderna and Pfizer shots to all adults before the fall. They had argued that another round of booster shots now could help head off rising cases and hospitalizations caused by the highly transmissible omicron strains.

By Matthew Perrone and Lauran Neergaard, Associated Press

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , , , , , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 