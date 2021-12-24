You are here: Home / NewsCenter / US Sets Shorter COVID-19 Isolation Rules for Health Workers

US Sets Shorter COVID-19 Isolation Rules for Health Workers

December 24, 2021

NEW YORK (AP) – U.S. officials are loosening rules that call on health care workers to stay out of work for 10 days if they test positive for COVID-19.

Those workers will be allowed to come back to work after seven days if they test negative and don’t have symptoms. Isolation time can be cut further if there are staffing shortages.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention posted the revised guidelines on Thursday.

Officials around the U.S. are worried that a new COVID-19 wave could overwhelm understaffed hospitals. The new rules are meant to quell that concern.

From Mike Stobbe, Associated Press

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 