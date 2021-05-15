You are here: Home / NewsCenter / U.S. Unemployment Claims Drop to 473,000, a New Pandemic Low

May 15, 2021

WASHINGTON (AP) – The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits fell last week to 473,000, a new pandemic low and the latest evidence that fewer employers are cutting jobs as consumers ramp up spending and more businesses reopen.

Applications declined 34,000 from a revised 507,000 a week earlier.

The number of weekly jobless claims–a rough measure of the pace of layoffs–has fallen significantly from a peak of 900,000 in January.

Instead of cutting jobs, many employers are struggling to attract enough applicants for open positions.

By Christopher Rugaber, Associated Press

