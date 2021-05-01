You are here: Home / NewsCenter / U.S. Wages and Benefits Jump as Economy Reopens

U.S. Wages and Benefits Jump as Economy Reopens

May 1, 2021

WASHINGTON (AP) – Wages and benefits grew quickly for U.S. workers in the first three months of the year, a sign that businesses are starting to offer higher pay to fill newly-opened jobs.

U.S. workers’ total compensation rose 0.9% in the January-March quarter, the largest gain in more than 13 years, the Labor Department said Friday. That’s up from 0.7% in the final three months of last year.

Still, the increase is just barely above 0.8% gains in two quarters in 2018.

By Christopher Rugaber, Associated Press

